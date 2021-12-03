Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HRMY. Raymond James initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

HRMY opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.16 and a beta of -0.28. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $58,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,143. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

