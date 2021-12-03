Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Shares Up 2.5%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) rose 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $32.06. Approximately 41,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,058,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,844 shares of company stock worth $1,604,868. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 44.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,641 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 62.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after buying an additional 370,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 10.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Equitable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 217,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

