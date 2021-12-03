Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $473,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00.

EQH opened at $31.27 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQH shares. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,641 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 370,322 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 217,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

