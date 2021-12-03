Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 37,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,496,902 shares.The stock last traded at $6.99 and had previously closed at $7.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 5.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 45.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 15.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 605,249 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

