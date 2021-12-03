Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will announce ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.48). Eos Energy Enterprises posted earnings of ($7.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOSE shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $482.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $340,225.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 574,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,619. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

