Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 491,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 56,377 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

