Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $233.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.32. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $191.21 and a 12-month high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.94 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

