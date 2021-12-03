Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Engagesmart.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESMT shares. William Blair started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of Engagesmart stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,478. Engagesmart has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $38.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,109,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,808,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,526,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,310,953,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

