Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 274,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,162. Enertopia has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

About Enertopia

Enertopia Corp. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition of natural resource properties. The firm produces battery-grade lithium carbonate from brines or the creation of a synthetic brine from the firm’s lithium project. Its projects include 160 Acres of Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

