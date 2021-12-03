Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives $6.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Endo International by 63.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 161,675 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 179.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 1,928.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 172,170 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENDP stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 89,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,657. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.21. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

