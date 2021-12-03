Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in November

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the October 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Get Endesa alerts:

ELEZF stock remained flat at $$22.93 during trading on Friday. Endesa has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.