Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 97,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,353,427 shares.The stock last traded at $38.02 and had previously closed at $37.54.

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Enbridge alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.674 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.