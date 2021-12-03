Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $253.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

