Emera (TSE:EMA) Given a C$61.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on Emera (TSE:EMA) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$61.75.

Emera stock opened at C$58.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.24 billion and a PE ratio of 32.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$58.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.05. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0699997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 141.75%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

