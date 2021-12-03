Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in November

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,000 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 1,504,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.8 days.

EMRAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of Emera stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706. Emera has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.57.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

