Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 334.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 358.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

TROW opened at $201.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.32 and its 200-day moving average is $205.27. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.