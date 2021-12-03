Ellevest Inc. Purchases 33 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $737,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total transaction of $639,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,179 shares of company stock worth $30,041,297. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $634.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $593.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $703.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

