Ellevest Inc. Has $169,000 Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 688,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,161 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

NASDAQ HST opened at $15.79 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

