Ellevest Inc. Has $150,000 Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKE stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.43 million, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

