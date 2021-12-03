Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

MAS opened at $67.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $69.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

