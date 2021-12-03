Ellenbecker Investment Group Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $247.22 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.99 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

