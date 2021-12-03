Ellenbecker Investment Group Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $218.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.31 and its 200 day moving average is $225.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $182.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

