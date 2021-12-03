Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $359,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,197.82.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,870.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,856.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,691.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.