Eli Samaha Purchases 115,000 Shares of Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) Director Eli Samaha purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $888,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Eli Samaha purchased 104,600 shares of Stagwell stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $783,454.00.

Stagwell stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.78. 499,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.49. Stagwell Inc has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,644,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,511,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,429,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,908,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,731,000.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

