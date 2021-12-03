Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 93.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,244 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,352 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $53,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EA opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,614 shares of company stock worth $4,601,908 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

