Electroneum (ETN) Hits Market Cap of $242.44 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Electroneum has a market cap of $242.44 million and approximately $600,852.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,907,875,497 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.