Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ECIFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of ECIFY remained flat at $$2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. 18,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,202. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1205 per share. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

About Electricité de France

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

