eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.19 million.eGain also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

eGain stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.09. 852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,210. The stock has a market cap of $316.70 million, a P/E ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of eGain by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of eGain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of eGain by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

