E&G Advisors LP Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 37,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.75. 81,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,119,925. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.90. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $147.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $415.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

