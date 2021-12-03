E&G Advisors LP Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,631. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.28 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

