E&G Advisors LP Takes $883,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $88.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,688. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.98. The company has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

