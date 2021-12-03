E&G Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 104,962 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Fure Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 87,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.41. 48,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,028. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

