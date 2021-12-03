E&G Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000. Citigroup comprises about 0.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,728,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.84. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

