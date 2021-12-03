E&G Advisors LP Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 137,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59,244 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,205,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 335,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HYI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. 305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

