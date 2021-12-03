eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 25,764 Shares

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 25,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $172,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $5.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.87. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. On average, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,503,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, eFFECTOR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

