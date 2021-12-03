Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Announces GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:EPIC opened at GBX 76.99 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 62.26 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The firm has a market cap of £162.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.50.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

