Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Announces GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:EPIC opened at GBX 76.99 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 62.26 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The firm has a market cap of £162.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.50.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
