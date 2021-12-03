Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.99.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.10. 49,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,648. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. Edenred has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

