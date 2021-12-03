Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ECVT. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonny Ginns acquired 52,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,312,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,865,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.