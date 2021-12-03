Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $235.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.50.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $4.35 on Thursday, reaching $224.65. 931,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,843. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.28. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

