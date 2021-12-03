Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Down 23.5% in November

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:WAVE opened at $6.15 on Friday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.92.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

