Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
ETB opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $17.20.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.