Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ETB opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund were worth $20,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

