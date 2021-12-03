Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the October 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000.

Shares of NYSE:ETO traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 55,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,570. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $34.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.1792 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

