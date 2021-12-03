Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years.

Shares of EIM opened at $13.42 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

