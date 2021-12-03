easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 595 ($7.77) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price target on easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 771.29 ($10.08).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 539.60 ($7.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 613.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,488.77. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82). Also, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 76,534 shares of company stock worth $52,165,027.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

