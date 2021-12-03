easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 760 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.26) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.21) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 771.29 ($10.08).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 533 ($6.96) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 613.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,488.77. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.78.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82). Also, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders have purchased 76,534 shares of company stock worth $52,165,027 in the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

