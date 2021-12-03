EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $210.63

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $210.63 and last traded at $210.41, with a volume of 4372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.99 and a 200-day moving average of $175.85.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock worth $1,096,174. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,051,000 after buying an additional 101,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,576,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

