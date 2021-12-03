Earnbase Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,228.00 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Earnbase has a market cap of $191,517.70 and $1,228.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Earnbase coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00002799 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Earnbase has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Earnbase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00063048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00071516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00093899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.92 or 0.07926327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,141.61 or 0.99665211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002704 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Earnbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Earnbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.