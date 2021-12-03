Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100,812 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 716,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 227,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 276,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,458 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,762 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 60,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGRX shares. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $627.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

