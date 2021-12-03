DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Down 35.3% in November

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the October 31st total of 608,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $504.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

