DXdao Price Hits $784.24 on Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $38.68 million and approximately $256,930.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $784.24 or 0.01385959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.68 or 0.00354653 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00014165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000072 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.